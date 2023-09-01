Unhinged Alcoholism: Man beats wife to death after she catches him molesting asleep daughter

A 38-year-old woman was beaten to death by her husband after she allegedly confronted the latter over ‘molesting his own daughter’ in Maharashtra’s Pune.

The horrifying incident unfolded during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, within the confines of their residence in Awhalwadi, Lonikand.

The man subjected his wife to a brutal assault, involving kicking, punching, and forcefully slamming her head against a wall. He didn’t stop there; a stick was also used to inflict further harm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), Shashikant Borate told media that the assailant, who was later apprehended, even went to the extent of attempting to set his wife on fire by dousing her with petrol, though he halted when he realized she had succumbed to her injuries.

As per cops, when the daughter and her two younger brothers, aged 15 and 13, attempted to intervene and protect their mother from the relentless attack, the father locked them inside an adjoining room.

He later released them but not before issuing threats to prevent them from disclosing the incident to anyone.

In a display of immense courage, the daughter reached out to her maternal uncle and recounted the harrowing episode, prompting a swift response from the police.

The accused, identified as a farmer, was apprehended at his residence on Thursday.

A preliminary post-mortem report attributed the woman’s death to “multiple injuries.” Further investigations have revealed the suspect’s alcohol addiction, with the results of his medical examination eagerly awaited, according to Senior Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade.

The officer recounted the daughter’s statement, revealing that her father, under the influence of alcohol, had molested her on the afternoon of August 28.

The distressing incident recurred on Wednesday night while she was asleep, leading to her mother’s intervention and the subsequent violent altercation.

Law enforcement has registered a case against the accused, including charges of murder, destruction of evidence, wrongful restraint, and offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.