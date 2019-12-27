You are here:
'Understand the chronology': Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at Amit Shah over NRC, CAA remarks, says youngistan will not budge

India Press Trust of India Dec 27, 2019 17:21:23 IST

  • Priyanka Gandhi took a veiled dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'understand the chronology' remark

  • Gandhi said, 'Understand the chronology... First, they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's Constitution..' she tweeted

  • Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had reportedly stated the chronology of events for NRC, saying stating that first CAB will come, then NRC

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a veiled dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his "understand the chronology" remark on the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act and said "youngistan will not budge".

Her sharp attack at Shah comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is also opposing, alleging that it is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

"Understand the chronology... First, they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's Constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a 'fool' but youngistan will not budge," she tweeted in Hindi.

Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had reportedly said, "Aap chronology samajh lijiye (please understand the chronology)".

He had reportedly said first CAB will come, then NRC and not just for Bengal but for the entire country.

