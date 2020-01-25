Picture of Omar Abdullah sporting grey beard goes viral after 2G internet restored in J&K; couldn't recognise him, says Mamata Banerjee

After 2G internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a photo of Omar Abdullah sporting a grey beard and enjoying snowfall went viral with several Twitter users sharing the picture.

The photo of Omar, the first since the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was detained from 4 August, shows him dressed in a blue jacket and grey cap. Prior to his detention, Omar maintained a clean-shaven look.

While some Twitter users appreciated Omar Abdullah's new look, saying he was looking "damn smart" in his new get-up, others expressed sympathy.

Many said they wanted to see the former chief minister back in action on the social media platform and urged him to not lose hope.

Congress leader Salman Aneez Soz tweeted chided such users:

After seeing @OmarAbdullah’s leaked photo, some are asking him to come back on Twitter and carry on as usual. It’s as if he is off on a holiday. The govt illegally detained him (and others), judiciary played along, most media asked no questions. You are complicit. — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) January 25, 2020

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, taking to Twitter, said she couldn't recognise Abdullah.

I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ? pic.twitter.com/lbO0PxnhWn — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2020

Journalist Smita Sharma tweeted:

Almost 6months now. As India prepares to celebrate its Constitution,would be in the true spirit of democracy #RepublicDay to release all detained political leaders restart dialogue in #Jammu #Kashmir & remove all communication restrictions for locals @OmarAbdullah @MehboobaMufti https://t.co/zFwz90W5p7 — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) January 25, 2020

Pooja Bedi called for the release of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister:

I guess he has 2 Grin & bear(d) it!!! The @OmarAbdullah I know is full of spunk & a "never say die" attitude. Our Sanawar school motto was "NEVER GIVE IN" & he epitomises it ❤

It's high time @BJP4India freed the former chief minister from his ridiculous indefinite detention. pic.twitter.com/Hd9S0KROhl — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 25, 2020

Journalist Ajay Kumar said photos speak louder than words:

At times Photos speak louder than words. ⁦@OmarAbdullah⁩ under preventive detention for a over 5 months. Differ with Omar at time over his concept of #karshmir , still respect him as a leader of a major party representing J&K. Bread does give him new character. pic.twitter.com/XB8ft61ql7 — Ajay Kumar (@_Kumar_Ajay) January 25, 2020

Omar has been under preventive detention along with his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, since 4 August, a day before the Centre announced the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

The Central government has placed almost all the prominent political leaders of Kashmir from different parties under detention.

However, as part of the move to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on 10 January revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The 26 persons whose detention has been revoked are mainstream political activists. They include Rouf Ahmad Dar from Pulwama, Abdul Salam Rather from Baramulla, Mohammad Arif Lone from Pahalgam and Javid Kalas, a resident of Shopian district.

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.