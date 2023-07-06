Under-construction building collapses in Delhi many feared trapped
At about 4.25 pm, the police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri.
Two floors of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday.
Police said that at least three people are feared trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway. Police and Delhi Fire Services officials are at the spot.
At about 4.25 pm, the police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri. At least three people are trapped in the debris, a senior police officer said.
Related Articles
Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is underway, the officer said.
Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said five water tenders are at the spot. According to information from fire services personnel, the lintel of the fourth floor of the under-construction building gave way, resulting in a portion of the building collapsing, he said.
Four to five people were trapped in the debris. However, one person has been rescued and a search operation is underway, Garg added.
With inputs from PTI
also read
LPG blast in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park area kills 7, four critically injured as explosion triggers building collapse
Seven people were killed after an LPG cylinder blast in a building, where work related to ceiling fans was being carried out, in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park triggered a collapse bringing a portion of the structure down, police said
Delhi govt announces 2 lakh for dead in building collapse
Besides the compensation for the deceased, those who sustained serious injuries in the incident will be given Rs 50,000 each while Rs 10,000 each will be given to those with minor injuries.
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, five workers feared trapped
In recent times, the Delhi-NCR region has experienced several instances of building collapse