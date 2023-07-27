Unable to recover Rs 40,000, Pune man rapes defaulter's wife, posts video on social media

A shocking incident emerged from Pune, where a 34-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to rape in front of her husband at knifepoint over an unpaid loan of Rs 40,000.

The accused, identified as Imtiaz Shaikh, 47, reportedly lent an interest-free sum of Rs 40,000 to the victim’s husband earlier this year in Hadapsar.

However, when the couple was unable to fulfill the loan repayment, Shaikh started mental abuse of the couple, as per the complaint.

Subsequently, Shaikh lured the couple to an isolated location within the Hadapsar government colony back in February and demanded the outstanding money, which the couple could not provide.

Next, he took the woman at knifepoint and raped her in front of her husband. The accused also recorded the compromising visuals on his phone.

According to reports, Shaikh did not stop there. He demanded sexual favors from the woman. When she bravely refused, he callously posted the video on several social media platforms.

On Tuesday, the victim finally gathered the courage to approach the Hadapsar Police Station and officially filed a complaint, Police Inspector Ravindra Shelake informed.

Following the complaint, swift action was taken, leading to the arrest of the accused on Wednesday. He was presented before the court and has been remanded in custody until Thursday for further investigations.

The inspector further informed that they are looking into the accused person’s criminal history in order to ascertain whether he has committed similar offenses in the past.

(With inputs from agencies)