Unable to get a last look at Delhi man's body ahead of funeral, family of handcart vendor found in 'drain of death' describes its personal tragedy

One of the most tragic aspects of Aas Mohammad’s funeral was that his family could not even see his face properly before the final send-off.

Aas, 27, had stepped out of his house, in Mustafabad’s Shakti Vihar, on 25 February to buy smokes, on a day when North East Delhi was under siege from communal assailants.

He never returned. Thirteen days later, his body was sent home in an ambulance from the GTB Hospital in Shahdara, where it had been kept since 2 March.

“He took Rs 10 from me to buy bidis, saying he’ll be back in five minutes,” said his 60-year-old father Mohammad Tehseen Alvi.

Alvi, a garment hawker, was barely recovering from the grief of losing his daughter—Aas’ sister—on 26 January this year to a complicated delivery. They never imagined their eldest son would be snatched away from them in the communal violence.

“I can’t even kiss my son good-bye,” wailed his mother, Zeenat, as the body was taken away, amid repeated pleas from the family to see his face for one last time. They were allowed only fleeting glimpses as the body had decomposed substantially.

The police told Alvi that Aas' body was found in a drain on 28 February. The hospital conducted his post-mortem on 2 March.

Since Aas never used to keep a phone, and neither was he carrying any ID at the time, his identity remained elusive. His was among the three unidentified bodies being kept in the mortuary.

After he went missing, Alvi had filed a missing person’s complaint with the help of a lawyer.

“The lawyer belonged to an organisation that had dubious links, so we asked them to leave,” said a neighbour, Mohammad Javed.

The lawyer never gave Alvi a copy of the complaint, while promising that they would mail it by post to the Dayalpurpolice station. This resulted in some delay in releasing the body.

Alvi and other family members were too terrified to go to the police station to file a complaint. “You know how the atmosphere was. We didn’t dare to step outside the house,” he said, adding that he had heard the police were detaining any Muslims coming to the station to file complaints.

In the intervening week, an exasperated Alvi dialled 100 twice and lodged a complaint about his missing son. “They took the details but no action was taken,” he lamented.

On 9 February, when he finally mustered the courage to visit the Dayalpur police station, he was shown a photo of a body lying in the drain.

“I identified him by the jacket he was wearing that day. His face was unrecognisable,” Alvi broke down while narrating the account.

Aas was a garment seller who had tried his hands at running a tea stall and a spice business in the past. After those ventures failed, he started hawking garments on a tricycle cart that he rode around.

His friends who mourned him described Aas as someone who wouldn’t harm an insect. “He was a simple man who worked hard and gave all his earnings to his family. He didn’t even have an interest in phones,” said Muammar, a friend who knew him for five years.

“I can’t get his face out of my mind. He was my dear friend. I won’t be able to sleep at night,” he said.

Aas is survived by his nine-year-old son Rehan, and two daughters -- Sonam who is 7 and Saima, aged 4. The youngest one suffers from congenital hearing problems and cannot speak.

Before his body arrived from the hospital, the house was streaming with visitors. Rehan had not been told about his father. When the body arrived, the three children broke down and bawled.

Photos from when his body was found revealed a stab wound on Aas' right side. The post mortem report will be handed over to the family in a few days.

The joint family lives in Mustafabad, one of the worst-hit neighbourhoods in the Delhi violence. Primarily settled by Muslims, a disproportionately high number of the victims who were killed in the violence hailed from here.

Now, anger is building among the residents as they allege police are swooping down on the neighbourhood and picking up innocent young men on rioting charges.

“Our men are being killed and our men are being arrested for the crime. What world do we live in? Yeh zulm ki har hadd paar kar rahe hai (they are crossing the limits of cruelty),” one of the mourners remarked angrily. In all, 53 people were killed during the riots, of which a majority are Muslim.

The drain from where Aas’ body was found has been referred to as the “blood drain”, as 14 bodies have been retrieved from it so far. Locals revealed many victims who were passing by were hacked by rioters and thrown into the open drain. Many feel the number of deaths will go up significantly as the drain cleaning proceeds.

