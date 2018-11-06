UN records 64 new allegations of sexual abuse, harassment against its officers, affiliates in past 3 months

United Nations: The UN has received 64 new allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse, involving 77 survivors, between July and September across its various offices, agencies, and partner organisations implementing its programmes, its spokesperson said.

Of those 64 allegations between 1 July to 30 September, 2018, six involved peacekeepers, 33 involved personnel from UN agencies, funds and programmes and another 25 concerned non-UN staff working with organisations implementing UN programmes, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric said during the daily press briefing here Monday that not all the allegations have been fully verified and many are still in the preliminary assessment phase. He added that these quarterly updates are part of the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' initiative to "increasing transparency" on this issue.

Most of the reported incidents — 30 of them — allegedly took place in 2018; another 15 are said to have happened in the years going back to 2015. The date is unknown for 19 of the allegations reported. Out of 77 reported survivors, the overwhelming majority are women (42) and girls (24), while two men and one boy also report having suffered from sexual exploitation and abuse. The age or gender of the remaining eight survivors is unknown.

Dujarric said the vast majority of the survivors, 55, suffered from what is categorised as sexual exploitation, defined as "any actual or attempted abuse of a position of vulnerability, differential power, or trust, for sexual purposes, including, but not limited to, profiting monetarily, socially or politically from the sexual exploitation of another".

Another 16 are considered to have suffered from incidents categorised as sexual abuse, defined as "the actual or threatened physical intrusion of a sexual nature, whether by force or under unequal or coercive conditions". The alleged perpetrators are 66 men, one woman, and two individuals whose gender is unknown, he added.

Of the 39 allegations related to UN personnel, one was not substantiated, 22 are at various stages of investigation, and 16 are under preliminary assessment to determine whether there is sufficient information to investigate. Regarding the 25 allegations relating to non-UN implementing organisation staff, two have been substantiated through an investigation and the perpetrators were dismissed by their employer. One allegation was not substantiated, 14 are at various stages of investigation, seven under preliminary assessment and one allegation was closed at the request of the victim.

"The efforts to implement the Secretary-General's strategy to combat sexual exploitation and abuse continue to be strengthened," Dujarric said. In September, a Circle of Leadership, embodying world leaders' commitment to eradicating SEA across the UN system was launched. As of today, 49 heads of State and Government, 22 heads of UN entities and 72 global leaders have joined the movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among several world leaders who have endorsed the collective statement issued by Secretary-General Guterres reaffirming his continued personal commitment to support efforts to combat sexual exploitation and abuse across the UN system and to make zero tolerance of sexual exploitation and abuse a reality.

Modi, US President Donald Trump, and UK Prime Minister along with 45 world leaders are members of the Secretary-General's Circle of Leadership on the Prevention of and Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in United Nations Operations. In addition, over the past few weeks, an electronic tool called "Clear Check," developed to screen UN staff dismissed as a result of substantiated sexual exploitation and abuse allegations, or who resigned or were separated during an investigation, started being rolled out across the entire UN system.