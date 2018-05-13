You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UN lauds removal of stamp duty on property registered in name of women in Jammu and Kashmir

India PTI May 13, 2018 15:06:21 IST

Srinagar: Hailing Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to abolish stamp duty on the sale of property owned by women in the state, a United Nations agency has termed it as a big step towards women empowerment.

"UN Women India acknowledges the positive measure taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government to abolish stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females."

"Huge step towards women's empowerment!” the UN Women India said on the Twitter handle.

United Nations

Representational image. Getty Images

The body is the United Nations agency for gender equality and women's empowerment.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females.

This was with the view to encourage families to register property in the name of their female members.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to thank The UN Women India for welcoming the decision.

“Thank you UN Women India. I truly hope this small step towards encouraging families to give women their due resonates all over the country and sets a strong precedent,” she said in the tweet.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 15:06 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores