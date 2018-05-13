UN lauds removal of stamp duty on property registered in name of women in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Hailing Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to abolish stamp duty on the sale of property owned by women in the state, a United Nations agency has termed it as a big step towards women empowerment.

"UN Women India acknowledges the positive measure taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government to abolish stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females."

"Huge step towards women's empowerment!” the UN Women India said on the Twitter handle.

.@unwomenindia acknowledges the positive measure taken by the J&K Government to abolish stamp duty on the sale of #property registered in the name of #females. Huge step towards #women's #empowerment! Read more here: https://t.co/G0cHdhr8Za @MehboobaMufti — UN Women India (@unwomenindia) May 12, 2018

The body is the United Nations agency for gender equality and women's empowerment.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females.

This was with the view to encourage families to register property in the name of their female members.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to thank The UN Women India for welcoming the decision.

“Thank you UN Women India. I truly hope this small step towards encouraging families to give women their due resonates all over the country and sets a strong precedent,” she said in the tweet.