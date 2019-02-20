UN human rights chief strongly condemns Pulwama terror attack, 'calls on authorities to bring those responsible to justice'

United Nations: The top United Nations human rights official has strongly condemned last week's suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Michelle Bachelet is also saddened by the further loss of life from subsequent gun battles in the same area Monday, the spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Rupert Colville said in Geneva Tuesday.

"The high commissioner strongly condemns the suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February and calls on authorities to bring those responsible to justice," Colville said.

A suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans and critically wounding others.

In a major encounter in Pulwama's Pinglan area Monday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the group being investigated for his role in the 14 February attack, and an army major were among the seven people killed.

The gun battle took place in Pinglan area, about 12 kilometres from the spot of last week's terror attack. The encounter also claimed the lives of three other army personnel, officials said. The slain terrorists were identified as Kamran, a Pakistani national and top commander of the Jaish, and Hilal Ahmad, a local recruited by the terror group, they said.

The UN human rights chief expressed hope that escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours "will not add further to the insecurity in the region".

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, Colville said the high commissioner is also "concerned" by reports from India that "some elements" are using the attack as "justification for threats and potential acts of violence" targeting Kashmiri people living in different parts of India.

In New Delhi, India's Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday directed officials to ensure protection of innocent Kashmiris living in different parts of the country.

"We acknowledge actions taken by the Indian authorities to tackle these incidents, and we hope the government will continue to take steps to protect people from all forms of harm that may be directed at them on account of their ethnicity or identity," Colville said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.