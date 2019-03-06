UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warns India over 'divisive' policies, harassment of minorities, particularly Muslims

Geneva: United Nations (UN) human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned India on Wednesday that its "divisive policies" could undermine economic growth, saying that narrow political agendas were marginalising vulnerable people in an already unequal society.

"We are receiving reports that indicate increasing harassment and targeting of minorities – in particular Muslims and people from historically disadvantaged and marginalised groups, such as Dalits and Adivasis," Bachelet said in her annual report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

