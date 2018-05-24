UN experts call on Indian government to protect journalist Rana Ayyub from online hate campaign

UN human rights experts have called on the relevant authorities in India to act urgently to protect journalist Rana Ayyub, who has received death threats following an online hate campaign.

In a release issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on its website, the experts said that they were 'highly concerned' that Ayyub's life was at serious risk.

Ayyub is an independent journalist and writer whose work has included investigations into alleged crimes committed by public and government officials.

According to information received by the experts, the issue intensified after a malicious Tweet on 20 April falsely quoted Ayyub as supporting child rapists and saying that Muslims were no longer safe in India.