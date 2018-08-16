You are here:
Umar Khalid tweets photo of 'shooter', who tried to kill him, with editor of Noida-based Hindi news channel

India FP Staff Aug 16, 2018 16:28:33 IST

JNU student leader Umar Khalid on Thursday tweeted a photo of the shooter, who allegedly fired at him in New Delhi recently. Umar identified the alleged shooter in a photo, where the accused, he claimed, is standing next to the Editor in Chief of a Noida-based TV news channel.

Umar had escaped unhurt after an unidentified man shot at him outside the Constitution Club of India on Monday. He was at the venue to attend an event titled Khauff Se Azaadi, organised by the United Against Hate group.

The tweet comes after the alleged shooter and his accomplice, identified as Naveen Dalal and Darvesh Shahpur, uploaded a viral video claiming responsibility for the attack, The Indian Express reported.

In the four-minute video being circulated on WhatsApp, two men, one of them holding the Indian flag, claimed, “by attacking Umar we wanted to give a gift to the people on the occasion of Independence Day".

According to a report from The Quint, two men further said: “He (Umar) had said ‘India, you will be in pieces.’ We will not tolerate those who stay in India and try to break India into pieces, those who commemorate the death anniversary of a terrorist by chanting anti-national slogans like 'Long Live Pakistan'. We seek the help of all our fellow Indians in this fight that we have started. They should not support such anti-nationals."

They went on to appeal to the police not to "harass" others for the attack. The police are still on the hunt for Dalal and Shahpur.

According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Khalid Shafi, Umar was attending an event at the Constitution Club when the incident occurred.

"We were at a tea stall when a man in a white shirt came, pushed and opened fire at him. Umar lost his balance and fell down, and the bullet missed him. We tried to catch the man. He fired aerial shots and the pistol slipped off his hands before he fled," ANI quoted him as saying.


