UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020 released, raise objections at sssc.uk.gov.in
Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing representations within seven days of the release of the key
Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment exam answer key on its official website: sssc.uk.gov.in.
According to Hindustan Times, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing representations within seven days of the release of the key.
Objections raised after the period or offline mode will not be considered by UKSSSC.
As per by The Times of India, the recruitment exam was conducted by UKSSSC for selection by direct recruitment on vacant 93 posts (80 direct recruitment and 13 backlog) of Assistant Accountants under Group C. The recruitment advertisement was released on 25 October 2019.
If two or more candidates get same position in the written examination then the Commission will be giving preference to the senior candidate.
After considering the objections raised, the Commission will verify the details and make changes if needed.
The final answer key will be soon released by UKSSSC after which it will release the result of the written examination.
Steps to check UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission: sssc.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions answer key and online objection.
Step 3: The answer key will be open on your screen in PDF format.
Step 4: Check your responses against the answer key.
Direct link to check UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
How you can help Uttarakhand victims by attending a concert
Tomorrow night, attending Blue Frog to watch some of the best bands in the country perform will have an added advantage: every rupee you spend for the entry (the standard Rs 500) will be sent to Uttarakhand for flood relief
Uttarakhand floods: Govt declares final list of missing people
The uncertainty over the number of people gone missing in Uttarakhand's catastrophic flashfloods has at last come to an end with the state government releasing a final list of 4,120 persons, including 92 foreign nationals.
Uttarakhand floods: A year on, victims see little hope in govt
The people of Uttarakhand do not find a lot of hope in the government as not much work has been done after the floods.