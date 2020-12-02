UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020 released, raise objections at sssc.uk.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing representations within seven days of the release of the key

Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment exam answer key on its official website: sssc.uk.gov.in.

According to Hindustan Times, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing representations within seven days of the release of the key.

Objections raised after the period or offline mode will not be considered by UKSSSC.

As per by The Times of India, the recruitment exam was conducted by UKSSSC for selection by direct recruitment on vacant 93 posts (80 direct recruitment and 13 backlog) of Assistant Accountants under Group C. The recruitment advertisement was released on 25 October 2019.

If two or more candidates get same position in the written examination then the Commission will be giving preference to the senior candidate.

After considering the objections raised, the Commission will verify the details and make changes if needed.

The final answer key will be soon released by UKSSSC after which it will release the result of the written examination.

Steps to check UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission: sssc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions answer key and online objection.

Step 3: The answer key will be open on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check your responses against the answer key.

Direct link to check UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020.

To raise objections, candidates can click here.