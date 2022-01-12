UKSSSC 2022: Applications invited for Chief Constable posts, know how to apply here

The recruitment drive by UKSSSC is being conducted to fill a total of 272 Chief Constable posts in the Police Telecom Department

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has initiated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Chief Constable under Police Telecom Department.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website - https://recruitment.uksssconline.in/

How to apply for Chief Constable post under Police Telecom Department:

-Visit the official website - https://recruitment.uksssconline.in/

-Click on link that reads, Apply here for ‘Mukhya Aarakshi (Police Dursanchar Vibhag)’

-Click on Register here to apply

-Key in your details and upload all the required documents

-Fill the application form and click on submit

-Keep a copy of the submitted form to use it in the future

The direct link to apply for the Chief Constable post is here.

As per the official notice released on the website, the last date to apply online for the Chief Constable post in Telecom Department is 23 February. Written examination for the post will be carried out in July this year. The age limit to apply for the post is 18 to 22 years.

Applicants will be eligible to apply for the post of Chief Constable only if they have passed their Intermediate exams with Mathematics, Science and English subjects, according to Scroll.in.

The exam for Chief constable will be of 100 marks and will consist of Multiple Choice Questions. The time duration for the written test is 2 hours.

It is mandatory for applicants of Unreserved and OBC category to obtain 45 percent in the written exam whereas candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories need to score a minimum of 35 percent, failing which, applicants will not qualify the written exam.

The recruitment drive by UKSSSC is being conducted to fill a total of 272 Chief Constable posts in the Police Telecom Department.