UKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 13 Judicial Service Civil Judge posts at ukpsc.gov.in

The deadline for submitting the UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge application is till 20 January, 2022.

The applications for the post of Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) exam 2021 have been opened by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) today, 31 December. Applicants can apply for the 13 vacancies on the official website at https://ukpsc.gov.in/.

The deadline for submitting the UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge application is till 20 January, 2022.

Steps to apply for UKPSC recruitment 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://ukpsc.gov.in/

― Click on the link for the Judicial Service Civil Judge application that is given on the main page

― Click on the link to fill in the UKPSC application

― Fill the UKPSC Civil Judge form using the needed details and submit it

― Take a printout of the UKPSC application for future reference

Direct link to apply:

https://ukpsc.net.in/pcsjd21v2/

According to the official advertisement released by the UKPSC, the applicants should be between the ages of 22 and 36 years, as on 1 July 2021. Candidates need to have a Bachelor of Law from any recognised university in the country or “established by Law in Uttarakhand”. The applicants should also possess basic knowledge of computer operations as well as Hindi in Devanagari script.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/OBC/ex-servicemen/PwBD and other categories, will not be able to avail any reservation benefits if they are not residents of Uttarakhand.

The salary of the post would be in the pay scale of 27,700-770-33,090-920-40450-1080-44,770, as per the official notice.

Applicants can contact ukpschelpline@gmail.com for any technical difficulties they encounter while filling in their applications.

In case individuals submit more than one application using the same, or different, mobile number and email-id, their candidature would be cancelled by the UKPSC.

Applicants who fail to produce their certificates at the time of the interview process, or as directed by the UKPSC, shall be rejected by the Commission and will not be allowed to proceed in the recruitment process.

For further information, candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of the UKPSC.