The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has decided to postpone the prelim exams for Review Officer (Accounts) and Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) posts due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The examinations were scheduled to be held from 23 May but now stands deferred till further notice. The commission will announce new dates on the official website, ukpsc.gov.in, as well as in the newspapers in due course.

The notification for this exam was announced on 5 March. Candidates who will clear the prelims will then proceed to the main examination. For the mains, shortlisted candidates will have to again apply through the UKPSC portal and pay the fee online. If any candidate is not able to pay the fees on time, his/her candidature will stand cancelled.

If any aspirant is found to have forged any of his documents, he/she will be barred to apply for any of the UKPSC examinations for five years. Further, a case will be registered against such a candidate. Male candidates who are found to have more than one wife are barred to apply. Similarly, if any female candidate is found to be married to a man whose first wife is alive, her candidature will be cancelled. Candidates up to 42 years of age can apply for the above posts, an advert announcing the vacancies read.

Additionally, the commission has also postponed the examinations for the posts of Assistant Review Officer, Translator, Typist and Assistant Librarian for High Court, Nainital. The exams were slated to be held from 3 May till 6 May at the UKPSC examination centre at Haridwar.