UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 776 posts ends today; check direct link here

The online application process window for the Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021 will be closed by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) today, 17 December. Aspirants can fill the online application till 11:59 pm tonight at the official website of UKPSC - https://ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Simple steps to apply for the posts

Go to official website of UKPSC - https://ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link of the UKPSC examination under the recent updates section

A new page will appear, now click on -‘Click here to apply’ link against ‘Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021’

Follow the registration procedure and submit the requested documents

Submit the UKPSC Junior Engineer form and save a copy for future use

Aspirants can also apply for the posts by using this direct link- https://ukpsc.net.in/AppJE21vf1/

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have diploma certificates in relevant fields, as per the official notification.

The candidates applying for the post of UKPSC JE should be between 18-42 years of age. Applicants belonging to the reserved category will be given age relaxation. Applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be given five years of age relaxation, as per the notification. Five years of age relaxation will also be given to Persons with disabilities (PWD).

Applicants should note that details such as father's name, email id, phone number, and so on, cannot be modified after the UKPSC JE application is submitted. Candidates should be extremely careful while entering these details as they cannot be modified later on.

The Commission had released issued the advertisement for Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021 in November this year. The application process began on 26 November.

With this recruitment drive, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is aiming to fill a total of 776 posts in various departments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UKPC - https://ukpsc.gov.in