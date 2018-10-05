UKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment Exam 2018: Registration begins today, ends 29 October; check ukpsconline.in

The registration for UKPSC Civil Judge Exam 2018 began on Friday on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) - ukpsconline.in. The UKPSC has notified of 14 vacancies under the Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge (JD) Examination-2018.

Here is how you can apply for UKPSC Civil Judge Exam 2018:

– Visit the official website — ukpsconline.in

– Click on the relevant job post from Advertisement No. A-1/02/E-2/CJ(JD)/2018-19

– Go through the eligibility criteria

– Register by clicking on ‘New User/Registration Here’

– Login to profile

– Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application process

– Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for further reference

The application fee for the UKPSC Civil Judge exam is Rs 185.40 for the General Category and Other Backward Classes. The fees for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe categories of Uttarakhand state is Rs 95.40.

The candidate should have a graduate degree in law from a recognised university. Along with this, the candidate must have knowledge of Devanagari script (Hindi) and must be able to work on computer applications. The candidate's age must be between 22 and 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official notification.

The selection process will be based on the candidate's performance in the written examination and an interview.

Read the official notification for more details.