UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2019: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission releases hall ticket for prelim exam; check ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2019| The admit card for Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2019 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. It can be downloaded from the commission's official website, ukpsc.gov.in.

On 1 September, the Civil Judge Preliminary Exam will be held, according to reports. Candidates would also be able to download the admit card by either logging in using their email id and password or can use their date of birth, name and father's name.

Steps to be taken to download the admit card:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission first: ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Upon reaching the homepage, click on ‘Uttarakhand civil judge admit card’ under the ‘recent update’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled: ‘Click here to download admit card’

Step 4: Log-in using the candidate's credentials

Step 5: The admit card will appear on screen. Download and take a print copy of it.

The Civil Judge Preliminary Exam will be conducted in Haridwar, Haldwani, and Dehradun and will be objective in nature. The exam will be three hours in duration and will comprise of two parts. Part A will have fifty questions on general knowledge, and Part B will have 150 questions on law.

No person will be allowed to sit for the Preliminary Exam before security and verification checks are done. The candidates will also have to carry a photo-identity card and a passport-sized image along with the Preliminary Exam admit card.

In an announcement on 15 June, the recruitment for 15 Civil Judge posts was declared. The UKPSC website also has a list of rejected candidates. Individuals who are unable to download the admit card should also check the list of rejected candidates.