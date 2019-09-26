UKPSC ACF Exam Date 2019: Examination date for Assistant conservator of forest rescheduled, admit card to be released on 19 October

UKPSC ACF Exam Date 2019 | The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the examination date for the post of an assistant conservator of forest (ACF) due to the local bodies election in the state. UKPSC has provided a notification in this regard on its official website – ukpsc.gov.in.

The notification also mentioned that the preliminary exam for the ACF post would now take place on 3 November between 10 am to 12 pm.

As the State Election Commission will be conducting the local panchayat polls on 5 October, the prelims which was scheduled to take place on 6 October got postponed.

The release date for admit cards of UKPSC ACF recruitment which were to be released today (Thursday, 26 September) will now be released on 19 October, as per the latest notification. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official portal.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours duration for a total of 150 marks.

The exam will include objective type questions in general studies and general aptitude. The UKPSC ACF Main will constitute of 775 marks. Out of a total of 775 marks, 75 marks will be set aside for the interview.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their hall tickets, which is required to be carried on the day of examination. Failing this, they will not be permitted to appear for the exams.

The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.