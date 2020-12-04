UKPSC 2020 result for Assistant Professor Economics and Sanskrit exam declared; check at ukpsc.gov.in

The result has been declared in PDF format and mentions the shortlisted candidates' name, roll number and category

UKPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 has been declared by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on its official website ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the UKPSC Assistant Professor recruitment exam for Economics and Sanskrit subjects can check their qualifying status on the official website.

Along with the result, the UKPSC has also released the cut-off marks. The result has been declared in PDF format and mentions the shortlisted candidates' name, roll number and category.

UKPSS conducted the interview for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Sanskrit subject between 18 and 20 November. Candidates who had applied for Assistant Professor post for the Economics subject were called for interview round between 9 and 11 November.

Steps to check and download UKPSC Assistant Professor for Economics/ Sanskrit result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission - ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Recent Updates tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the link that mentions result, cut-off list for recruitment of Assistant Professor in Economics/ Sanskrit in State Universities.

Step 4: There are separate links for result and cut-off marks.

Step 5: Once you click, it will open in PDF format.

Step 6: Check for your name in the PDF document. Save and take a print out of result and cut-off marks for future use.

Direct link to check UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020 and cut-off marks online