UK MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport

British Sikh MP, Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, faced nearly a two-hour interrogation at Amritsar airport on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred upon his arrival from Birmingham on Air India flight number AI-118. Immigration officials detained him during the check-out process.

According to reliable sources, Dhesi lacked the necessary documents upon his arrival in Amritsar, specifically the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Consequently, the officials halted him for questioning. During the interrogation, he disclosed his status as a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom.

The immigration authorities requested him to rectify the documentation issue. After a delay of approximately two hours, Dhesi managed to complete the required paperwork and was permitted to leave the airport.

Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi is affiliated with the British Labour Party and represents the Slough Constituency as a Member of Parliament since 8 June 2017.

Notably, he was the first turbaned Sikh to be elected as an MP in the UK, and ever since taking office, he has actively advocated for the Sikh community’s concerns in the UK.

What is an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card

OCI Card is a multiple entry life-long multi- purpose visa that enables the holder to travel and stay in India, as and when he/she desires to do so.