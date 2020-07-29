UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 LATEST Updates
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: Gaurav Saklani tops Class 10 with 98.20%, Beauty Vatsal tops Class 12
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates |This year, Class 12 pass percentage was recorded at 80.26% while Class 10 pass percent stands at 76.91%
Highlights
Girls outperform boys in Class 10 exams
In UBSE class 10 result, this year girls have outperformed boys with 82.65% while 71.39% of boys who appeared for the exam, passed it, reports Indian Express.
Girls fare better than boys in Class 12 exams
This year, girl fare better than boys in the class 12 exams. Girls perform better with 83.63% pass percentage and 76.68% of boys clear this year's exams, reports Hindustan Times.
Over 95,000 students clear Class 12 exam this year
This year, a total of 1,19,164 students had appeared for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 12th exam. Of these, 95,645 students have successfully passed the exams. Overall pass percentage is at 80.26.
Over 1.1 lakh student clear Class 10 exams
This year, a total of 1,47,155 students had sat for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 10th exam. Of these, 1,13,191 students have successfully passed. Overall pass percentage is at 76.91.
Beauty Vatsal tops Class 12 results with 96.60%
This year' the Uttarakhand class 12 topper is Beauty Vatsal. She scored 96.60 percent.
Gaurav Saklani tops Class 10 results with 98.20%
A student named Gaurav Saklani from New Tehri has topped this year's Uttarakhand Class 10 Result 2020 with 98.20 percent marks.
Steps to check UK Board Class 10,12 results:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
80.26% of students clear Class 12 exams, 76.91% pass Class 10
Uttarakhand Class 10 and Class 12 results have been declared in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, This year, Class 12 pass percentage was recorded at 80.26% while Class 10 pass percent stands at 76.91%
Uttarakhand Board declares Class 10, 12 results
The results for both UBSE Class 10 and UBSE Class 12 have been announced in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education RK Kunwar.
Official website faces technical glitch
Ahead of result declaration, the UBSE official website has been facing glitch and is not opening now. According to website uaresults.nic.is displaying a text: "Result will be announced on 29th July 2020 after 11: 00 AM"
Student who couldn't give exams to be marked on average basis
According to Hindustan Times, students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis.
Students advised to keep admit card ready
Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to check the result. Candidates have to mention their unique ID or roll number which they were allotted for the boards. The admit card has the roll number.
Last year, 76.43% clear Class 10, 80.13% clear Class 12 exams
In the year 2019, the passing percentage of UBSE Class 10 students was 76.43 percent, while for UBSE Class 12 students was 80.13 percent.
Minimum 33% percent needed in every subject to pass exams
Students who appeared for the exam need to secure at least 33 percent marks in every subject and a minimum of 40 percent as aggregate to clear the UBSE board exams. In order to secure the first division grade, he/she need to score beyond 75 percent marks overall.
Results to be announced shortly
In the next 15 minutes, the results for both UBSE Class 10 and UBSE Class 12 will be announced in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education RK Kunwar.
Steps to check UK Board results on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.
Step 2: Click on 'Uttarakhand' in the list of the states
Step 3: Look for the link for the UK Board Class 10 or UK Board Class 12 results.
Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.
Steps to check UK Board Result 2020 on examresults.net:
Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net.
Step 2: Select the state board
Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘UK Board Class 10’ or 'UK Board Class 12’
Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’
Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.
Steps to check Uttarakhand Board results via SMS
It has been observed that the official website becomes slow or fails to respond due to heavy traffic as students try to check their results simultaneously. Some may also face problems in accessing internet facilities due to consequent congestion.
In such a situation, students can also access their results via SMS. To get their scores on their mobile handsets students should message UK12 ROLL NUMBER to 56263.
Alternative websites to check results if official website is down
The official website could be slow or unresponsive due to the heavy traffic after the results are out. In such a scenario, students need not worry and can log on to alternative websites to check their scores.
Alternative websites to check UK Board result 2020:
- examresults.net
- indiaresults.com
- schools9.com
- results.shiksha
Uttarakhand education minister wishes students
Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey in a series of tweets wished students for their respective Class 12 and 10 results today.
Class 10, 12 exams held between 2 to 25 March
Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March and the Class 12 exams were scheduled from 2 to 25 March. However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June.
Results announced together to avoid delay in further admission process
UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari further said that the results are being announced together as a delay due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases would have hampered the process to apply for the higher education of students.
Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis, she added
Exams delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams.
UBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results at 11 am
The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams today (29 July, Wednesday) at 11 am.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari said that both the results will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 LATEST Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams today (29 July, Wednesday) at 11 am.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari said that both the results will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results.
Students can also check their results at Firstpost by keying in their details in the widget below:
Tiwari further said that the results are being announced together as a delay due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases would have hampered the process to apply for higher education of students.
Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis, she added.
Once declared, students can check the results on UBSE's official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.
The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams.
Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March and the Class 12 exams were scheduled from 2 to 25 March. However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June.
Last year, 76.43 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams while Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
