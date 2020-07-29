UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: Gaurav Saklani tops Class 10 with 98.20%, Beauty Vatsal tops Class 12

11:08 (ist)

UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 LATEST Updates

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:

Once declared, students can check the results on UBSE's official website - http://uaresults.nic.in/. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.