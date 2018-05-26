You are here:
UK Board result 2018: Uttarakhand Class 10 and Class 12 board results declared on uaresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 26, 2018 11:25:34 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) today announced the UK Class 10 and UK Class 12 Board Result 2018 on its official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education successfully conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10 (High School) examination 2018 from 6 March to 24 March and Uttarakhand Class 12 (Intermediate) examination from 5 March to 24 March. Students can also check their Uttarakhand Board result 2018 for UK Class 10th and UK Class 12th exams on examresults.net/uttarakhanduttarakhand.indiaresults.com

Here's how to check UK 10th result 2018, UK 12th result 2018

- Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

- Look for the link which says Uttarakhand Board result 2018

- Click on the link which says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Download the result

This year, a total of 1,32,381 students took the Uttarakhand Class 12th examination. Last year, a total of 1,45,914 students had taken the Class 12th examination.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 11:25 AM

