UK Board result 2018: Uttarakhand Board announces 10th, 12th board result; check scores on uaresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 26, 2018 11:20:13 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UK 10th and 12th Board Result 2018. The result is available on its official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Representational image. News18

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education successfully conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th examination 2018 from 6 March to 24 March and Uttarakhand Class 12th examination from 5 March to 24 March. Students can also check their Uttarakhand Board result 2018 on examresults.net/uttarakhanduttarakhand.indiaresults.com

Here's how to check UK 10th result 2018, UK 12th result 2018

Step 1: Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link which says Uttarakhand Board result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

This year, 1,32,381 students took the Uttarakhand Class 12th examination. Last year,  1,45,914 students took the Class 12th examination.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 11:20 AM

