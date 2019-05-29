UK Board Class 12 Result 2019: Uttarakhand board to declare HSC results tomorrow; check scores on ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 12 (HSC) results tomorrow (Thursday, 30 May). Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in at 10.30 am.

Uttarakhand Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March. This time, 1,24,867 students registered for the Class 12 examination.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Board exam results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, 78.9 percent of Class 12 students cleared the exam. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 82.83 percent, while the figure for boys stood at 75.3 percent. Divya Raj had topped the examination with 98.40 percent marks.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​