UK Board Class 12 Result 2019: Uttarakhand board declares HSC results on ubse.uk.gov.in; steps to check scores

UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 Declared | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared the Class 12 (HSC) results today at 10.30 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March. This time, for the Class 12 examination, 1,24,867 students had registered.

Follow LIVE updates here

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Board exam results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

Students can also check their results here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

In 2018, 78.9 percent of Class 12 students had passed. Girls had surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 82.83 percent, while the boys' percentage was 75.3 percent. Divya Raj had topped the examination with 98.40 percent marks.