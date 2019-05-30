UK Board Class 12 Result 2019: Uttarakhand board declares HSC results on official website ubse.uk.gov.in; steps to check scores

UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the Class 12 (HSC) results today (Thursday, 30 May) at 10.30 am on the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in or at uaresults.nic.in. The results will be announced along with Class 10 (SSC) results like every year, on the same day.

Uttarakhand Board's high school and intermediate examinations began from 1 to 26 March. This time, for the Class 12 examination, 1,24,867 students had registered.

Follow LIVE updates here

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Board Results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

Students can also check their results here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

In 2018, 78.9 percent of Class 12 students had passed. Girls had surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 82.83 percent, while the boys' percentage was 75.3 percent. Divya Raj had topped the examination with 98.40 percent marks.