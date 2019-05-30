UK Board Class 12 Result 2019: Alternative ways to check HSC results if official websites ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in are slow

UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 12 (HSC) results today (Thursday, 30 May) along with the UK Board Class 10 and Class 11 exams. Students can check their score on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. However, in case these websites are slow or not responding due to heavy traffic on result day, students can log on to Firstpost.com to check their score.

Uttarakhand Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March. This time, for the Class 12 examination, 1,24,867 students had registered.

The result will also be available on several other websites like www.examresults.net.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

How to check Uttarakhand Class 12th result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says UK Board Class 12th Result 2019.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Maharashtra HSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Uttarakhand HSC result on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or type the URL uttarakhand.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education" with "Result of Class 12 Examination" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 on uaresults.nic.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Examination Result'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, 78.9 percent of Class 12 students had passed. Girls had surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 82.83 percent, while the boys' percentage was 75.3 percent. Divya Raj had topped the examination with 98.40 percent marks.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.