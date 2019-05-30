UK Board Class 10 Result 2019: Uttarakhand board releases SSC results; how to check score on ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 10 Result 2019 Declared | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the Class 10 (SSC) results today (Thursday, 30 May) at 10.30 am. The results were announced along with Class 12 (HSC) results like every year. Students can check their scores on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March. This time, for the Class 10 examination, 14,997 students had registered.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Board exam results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

Students can also check their results here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

In 2018, 74.57 percent of Class 10 students had passed. The pass percentage was 68.96 percent and the percentage of girls who passed was 80 percent. Mascal Prajapati had topped the list with 98.40 percent marks in the Class 10 examination.