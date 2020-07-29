UK Board 12th result 2020 DECLARED: Uttarakhand Board announces HSC results; check official website ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 12th result 2020 DECLARED | The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Board 12th result 2020 DECLARED | The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12 board results on Wednesday (29 July).

Students can check the results on the official website of the UBSE — ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can also view the results through SMS by sending UK12 <ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.

Students can also check their results right here by keying in their details in the widget below:

The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, this year, 121,126 students appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state.

Following are the steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams.

Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March and the Class 12 exams were to conducted from 2 to 25 March. However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 20 and 23 June.

Last year, 76.43 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams while Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent.