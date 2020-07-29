UK Board 12th result 2020: Beauty Vatsal tops Uttarakhand Board Class exam with 96.6%; check result on ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 12th result 2020 | Beauty Vatsal has emerged as the topper of the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 examination by scoring 96.60 percent.

UK Board 12th result 2020 | Beauty Vatsal has emerged as the topper of the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 examination by scoring 96.60 percent. The results for the exam were declared today.

This year, a total of 1,19,164 students had appeared for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 12th exam. Of these, 95,645 students have successfully passed the exams. The overall pass percentage is at 80.26 percent.

The Class 12 or HSC results have been declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) today (Wednesday, 29 June) on its official website. Students can check the website ubse.uk.gov.in to know their scores.

Students can also check their results right here by keying in their results in the widget below:

Steps to check UK Board Class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Class 12 exams began on 2 March and were to conclude on 25 March. However, some exams were postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. UBSE then conducted the pending papers for Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and Sociology between 22 and 24 June and the evaluation of answer sheets was completed by 15 July.

Passing criteria

Students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and obtain an aggregate score of 40 percent to pass in the exam. Last year, 73 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams.

About UBSE

In 1996, before the creation of the state of Uttarakhand, a regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board was set up in Ramnagar (Nainital). The Uttarakhand Board of School Education was set up on 22 September, 2001.