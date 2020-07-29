UK Board 10th result 2020: UBSE announces Class 10 scores today on official website ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board 10th result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 board results today (29 July, Wednesday) at 11 am.
The results are now available on the board’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. The result were announced in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.
Steps to check UK Board Class 10th result 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
Around 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams, which were to be held between 3 to 25 March. However, some exams were postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and were held between 22 and 24 June. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed by 15 July.
