UK Board 10th result 2020 Pass Percentage: 76.91% candidates clear UBSE Class 10 exams; girls outshine boys

UK Board 1oth result 2020 Pass Percentage | In the UBSE class 10 result, this year girls have outperformed boys with 82.65% while 71.39% of boys who appeared for the exam, passed it

UK Board 1oth result 2020 Pass Percentage | Out of the 1,47,155 students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Class 12 examination, 76.91 percent passed the exams with 1,13,191 students successfully passing the exams.

In the UBSE class 10 result, this year girls have outperformed boys with 82.65% while 71.39% of boys who appeared for the exam, passed it, reports Indian Express.

Last year, 76.43 percent of students had passed the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examinations. The overall pass percentage of boys was at 82.47 percent, while the overall pass percentage of girls was at 70.60 percent.

The Class 10 results have been declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) today (Wednesday, 29 June) on its official website. Students can check the website ubse.uk.gov.in to know their scores.

Students can also check their results right here by keying in their results in the widget below:

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

About UBSE

In 1996, before the creation of the state of Uttarakhand, a regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board was set up in Ramnagar (Nainital). The Uttarakhand Board of School Education was set up on 22 September, 2001.