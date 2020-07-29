UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: Uttarakhand board announces Class 10 scores, check official website bse.uk.gov.in

In addition to the official website, students can also view the results through SMS by sending UK10 <ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.

UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared Class 10 results today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am. Students can now check their scores on the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, students can also view the results through SMS by sending UK10 ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Students can also check their results at Firstpost by entering their details in the widget below:

This year, Class 10 students registered a pass percentage of 76.91 percent.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not be held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June, according to a report by The Indian Express. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.

In 2019, 76.43 percent students had passed the matriculation exams in Uttarakhand.