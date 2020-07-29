UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: Uttarakhand board announces Class 10 scores, check official website bse.uk.gov.in
In addition to the official website, students can also view the results through SMS by sending UK10 <ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.
UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared Class 10 results today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am. Students can now check their scores on the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in.
Students can also check their results at Firstpost by entering their details in the widget below:
This year, Class 10 students registered a pass percentage of 76.91 percent.
Steps to check UK Board Class 10th 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not be held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June, according to a report by The Indian Express. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.
In 2019, 76.43 percent students had passed the matriculation exams in Uttarakhand.
