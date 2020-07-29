UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: Gaurav Saklani secures 1st rank with 98.20%; check ubse.uk.gov.in for scores

UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: Gaurav Saklani has secured the first spot in the UBSE class 10 exam with 98.20 percent.

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) declared the class 10 exam results on the official website at 11 am. Students can check their scores on ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, a total of 1,47,155 students had sat for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 10th exam. Of these, 1,13,191 students have successfully passed. The overall pass percentage is 76.91.

In the UBSE class 10 result, this year girls have outperformed boys with 82.65 percent while 71.39 percent of boys who appeared for the exam, passed it, reports Indian Express.

In 2019, Dehradun resident, Ananta Salanki stood first in the UBSE class 10 exam with 495 marks. Arpit Barthwal from Rishikesh secured the second rank with 493 marks and the third spot was shared by Surakshi Gehtodi, Saurabh Barthwal, Harish Singh, and Rekha Kumari, Jagran reported.

Students can check their results by entering their details in the widget below: