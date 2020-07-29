UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: Gaurav Saklani secures 1st rank with 98.20%; check ubse.uk.gov.in for scores
UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: Gaurav Saklani has secured the first spot in the UBSE class 10 exam with 98.20 percent.
The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) declared the class 10 exam results on the official website at 11 am. Students can check their scores on ubse.uk.gov.in.
This year, a total of 1,47,155 students had sat for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 10th exam. Of these, 1,13,191 students have successfully passed. The overall pass percentage is 76.91.
In the UBSE class 10 result, this year girls have outperformed boys with 82.65 percent while 71.39 percent of boys who appeared for the exam, passed it, reports Indian Express.
In 2019, Dehradun resident, Ananta Salanki stood first in the UBSE class 10 exam with 495 marks. Arpit Barthwal from Rishikesh secured the second rank with 493 marks and the third spot was shared by Surakshi Gehtodi, Saurabh Barthwal, Harish Singh, and Rekha Kumari, Jagran reported.
Steps to check UK Board Class 10th result 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
About UBSE
In 1996, before the creation of the state of Uttarakhand, a regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board was set up in Ramnagar (Nainital). The Uttarakhand Board of School Education was set up on 22 September, 2001.
