UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check Class 10 scores if official site ubse.uk.gov.in is slow

UK Board 10th result 2020 Declared: The Class 10 board exam results were declared today (Wednesday, 29 July) by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) on the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, Class 10 students registered a pass percentage of 76.91 percent.

However, because around 1.4 lakh students will be checking their results on the official website once the scores are declared, the official website could be slow or unresponsive.

This is not a cause for worry, because students can also check their UK Board Class 10 exam results on alternative websites.

Alternative websites to check UBSE Class 10 results:

Alternative website: Firstpost

Steps to check UK Board Class 10 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net.

Step 2: Select the state board

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘UK Board Class 10’

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on 'Uttarakhand' in the list of the states

Step 3: Look for the link for the UK Board Class 10 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

How to check UK Board Class 10 results via SMS:

Once declared, students can check their scores on UBSE’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can also view the results through SMS by sending UK10 ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June, according a report by The Indian Express. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.

The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.