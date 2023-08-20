Ujjain: 'Drunk' father kills wife, two kids with a sword after they stopped him from beating family dog

A grim incident unfolded in Ujjain as a man took the lives of his wife and two children before tragically ending his own. The harrowing event occurred late on Saturday night in the Baloda area of Badnagar., two other children of the family managed to escape unhurt by fleeing the scene.

Initial reports suggest that the perpetrator, who had reportedly consumed alcohol, initiated the attack when he was thwarted from harming the family dog.

It is believed that the dog’s barking had provoked the accused, identified as Dilip Pawar, a resident of Baloda. Enraged by the dog’s noise, he seized a sword from his dwelling with the intention of harming the animal. However, when his wife, Ganga Pawar, intervened, the situation escalated tragically, leading to her demise.

The confrontation didn’t end there. The couple’s daughter, Neha (17), and their son, Yogendra (14), also faced the fatal fury of the attacker. The assailant’s rampage left them fatally wounded. Meanwhile, their other two siblings, a son and a daughter, managed to escape to the terrace of the house, ultimately saving their own lives by leaping from the perilous height.

Pawar later took his own life by self-inflicted wounds, using the very sword he had wielded against his family. The surviving children, who fled to safety, promptly alerted neighbors about the horrific incident.

Police responded swiftly, arriving at the scene after receiving information from neighbours. They entered the premises by forcibly opening the door, only to discover the gruesome scene inside: the lifeless bodies of the husband, wife, and their two young children, surrounded by pools of blood.

Forensic experts from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) were dispatched to the location to conduct a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that Dilip Pawar, a farmer by profession, had been grappling with alcohol consumption and involvement in gambling activities.

His son, Tapendra, who was admitted to the hospital, recounted how his father’s drinking and participation in gambling had adversely affected their family life. Additionally, Bulbul, one of the daughters, recounted the horrific moments when her father, under the influence of alcohol, had menacingly advanced with a sword, prompting them to flee for their lives.