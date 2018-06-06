You are here:
UGC seeks data on incidents of caste-based discrimination from universities

India IANS Jun 06, 2018 20:05:09 IST

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher learning institutions to send data of complaints received against caste-based discrimination during the period 2017-18 and action taken by them to curb such incidents.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

A circular issued on 4 June asked the 958 central, state, and private universities in its list to send the data of complaints received by them and also by their constituent colleges.

The information sought from the varsities include the number of complaints received, number of those resolved, incidents where suicidal type of action reported in the complaint, action taken against the officials, and the address of the website where one can report such complaints.

The commission has also asked the universities to give reason for not maintaining the website, in case they have not.

The universities were also asked to advise their officials and faculty members to be "more sensitive while dealing with caste discrimination".

Action taken reports have to be sent to UGC. Similar circulars were also sent in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017, it said.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 20:05 PM

