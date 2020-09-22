UGC releases revised 2020-21 academic calendar: Classes to begin from 1 November, announces Ramesh Pokhriyal

The education ministry also said that in case of cancellation of admissions or migration of students, cash will be refunded to the candidate till 30 November

A revised academic calendar approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) now states that classes for first-year students will start from November.

Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the change in date in a Twitter post, stating —

In a separate tweet, the minister also noted that to avoid financial burden being faced by parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30 November.

To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case.#UGCGuidelines — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

As per a report by The Indian Express, the UGC had first released an alternative academic calendar for higher education institutions first on 29 April in which it had stated that the universities should conduct their final-year or terminal semester examination from 1 to 15 July and declare the results at the end of the month. Classes for first year were slated to commence from 1 September.

However, the dates got revised in July with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) stating that the terminal semesters/final year examinations in the universities will be held by the end of September.

“The terminal semester will be conducted by the universities by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper) or online or blended (online + offline) mode," UGC had stated in a letter.

With the latest revision, the UGC has now pushed the first day of the academic year from 1 September to 1 November.

In case there is a delay in declaring the results, the universities may plan and start the academic session by 18 November. In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Bhushan Patwardhan, vice president of UGC said that there is no hard and fast rule on holding online and offline classes. He went on to add, "Institutes that complete their admission process sooner can start their academic year earlier and need not wait until 18 November. The leeway was given considering the situation in Maharashtra, where examinations will end by October."

The report added that after 30 November,the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to 31 December.