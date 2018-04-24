You are here:
UGC releases list of 24 fake universities, includes eight such varsities from Delhi

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 18:52:07 IST

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 24 "self-styled" and fake varsities across the country including eight in the national capital.

UGC. Representational image. Ibn live

"Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country," a notice issued by the UGC read. "These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees," it added.

The fake universities which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Other universities which have been identified as fake include one each from Pondicherry, Aligarh, Bihar, Rourkela, Odisha, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Nagpur, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and two universities in Allahabad.


