UGC recognizes 14 new higher education institutes for open and distance learning

University Grants Commission has recognised 14 new Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) for providing courses through distance education. This list is in addition to 82 such institutes that were recognised by the UGC in May this year.

In December 2012, the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, dissolved the Distance Education Council which was the erstwhile regulator of Distance Education programmes and transferred regulatory functions to the University Grants Commission.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development in a gazette notification published earlier recognised all the degrees awarded through open and distance mode of education by the universities established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature, Deemed Universities, Institutes of National Importance are eligible for posts and services under the central government, provided they have been approved by the UGC and wherever necessary, by All India Council for Technical Education for the programme for which it is the regulatory authority.

A state-wise list of these new higher education institutes and the courses that have received recognition from the UGC can be accessed below:

UPDATED LIST OF UNIVERSITY GRANTS COMMISSION RECOGNITION TO THE HIGHER EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (HEIs) FOR ACADEMIC YEAR 2019-20 AND ONWARDS FOR PROGRAMMES THROUGH OPEN & DISTANCE LEARNING MODE

And the list 82 of Higher Education Institutes recognised earlier can be viewed below:

FINAL RECOGNITION STATUS 08-05-2019