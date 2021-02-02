UGC-NET exam to be conducted in May, registrations begin today; check schedule here

The last date to register for the test is 2 March and the application fees can be paid till 3 March

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 entrance exam on its official website. The agency also announced the exam dates along with opening the registration window.

As per the notice, NTA will conduct the exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May. According to a report by Careers 360, the last date to register for the test is 2 March and the application fees can be paid till 3 March.

Last year, the UGC NET exam was held only once due to the pandemic. Candidates who wish to appear in the exams this year are advised to go through the Information Bulletin for UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) which is going to be made available on www.nta.ac.in.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has tweeted the official circular in both English and Hindi. He also shared the dates of the exams and advised candidates to thoroughly go through the notice before applying.

📢Announcement National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.

A report by The Times of India stated that the UGC NET exam will be divided in two papers. While the first paper will be of 100 marks, the second will be of total 200 marks. The entire exam is of three hour duration and will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will start at 3 pm to continue till 6 pm. Both the papers will have questions in the multiple choice format and the first paper will have 50 such questions. The UGC NET paper 2 will have 100 questions.

The report added that NTA will be releasing the information bulletin for the upcoming exam on its site on Tuesday as well.