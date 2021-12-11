UGC NET Exam: Phase II schedule out; exams to be held from 24 to 30 December

The UGC NET exam will be held for a duration of three hours in computer-based mode.

The schedule for the second phase of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2021 and December 2020 cycles has been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can view the notice at the official website at https://nta.ac.in/.

As per the official notice, the second phase of the UGC Net exams will take place from 24 to 30 December. The Phase I exams, which had been rescheduled due to cyclone Jawad will also be held by the NTA on 30 December.

The UGC NET exam will be held for a duration of three hours in computer-based mode. As per the given schedule, the Bengali paper, both Group I and Group II, will be held on 24 December. The Kannada and Hindi papers of the UGC NET will be held on 26 December. While the Hindi Group I paper and Kannada papers will take place in the first shift, the Hindi Group II exam will be conducted in the second shift on 26 December.

The Sanskrit and Home Science papers will be held on 27 December, in Shift I and Shift II, respectively. The Geography exam, both for Group I and II of the UGC NET, will be held on 29 December.

The UGC NET Phase I papers- Odia, Telugu, Sociology, Social Work and Labour Welfare- which were rescheduled due to cyclone Jawad, will be held on 30 December, as per the notification.

In case of any queries or clarifications, UGC NET applicants can contact the NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 for the NTA helpdesk.

Applicants are advised to visit the website of the NTA regularly to be aware of the latest updates related to UGC NET.

The UGC NET and the IIFT exams on 5 December were postponed in parts of West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Jawad.

The UGC NET is held by the NTA for determining the eligibility of applicants for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor, or both posts. The December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were merged by the NTA this year to regularise the exam schedule.