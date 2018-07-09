Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UGC NET exam 2018: Answer keys likely to be released soon on official website; check cbsenet.nic.in

India FP Staff Jul 09, 2018 14:27:57 IST

The National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted on Sunday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the answer keys will be released next month on the official website, according to India Today.

This year the examination was held for two papers. The duration of the examination was also reduced to a total of three hours. The central education board conducts the test each year to determine eligibility for college and university level lectureship and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship for Indian nationals.

Here are steps to check the answer keys, once released:

- Go to the official website : cbsenet.nic.in

- Click on the relevant link for the answer keys

- Enter the required details

- Download the answer keys and take a print out for reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 14:27 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores