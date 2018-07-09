UGC NET exam 2018: Answer keys likely to be released soon on official website; check cbsenet.nic.in

The National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted on Sunday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the answer keys will be released next month on the official website, according to India Today.

This year the examination was held for two papers. The duration of the examination was also reduced to a total of three hours. The central education board conducts the test each year to determine eligibility for college and university level lectureship and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship for Indian nationals.

Here are steps to check the answer keys, once released:

- Go to the official website : cbsenet.nic.in

- Click on the relevant link for the answer keys

- Enter the required details

- Download the answer keys and take a print out for reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.