UGC NET December Result 2019: NTA to release score today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; candidates advised to keep admit card handy

UGC NET December Result 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET result for the December 2019 exam on Tuesday (31 December) on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA chairman Vineet Joshi told NDTV that the exam was conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects. UGC NET December 2019 exam concluded on 6 December and NTA released the provisional answer key on 10 December. The final answer key was released on 23 December.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy as they will be asked to enter their registration number and password to check the score. Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search for UGC NET December Result 2019 link and click on it

Step 3: Enter your registration number/roll number and password

Step 4: Download NTA NET Result 2019 and take a printout for future use.

According to Indian Express, while everyone who scores 40 percent (35 percent for reserved category) will pass the exam, only the top six percent – based on merit – will be considered eligible for the jobs.

In UGC NET July 2019 result, a total of 4,756 candidates cleared for the JRF while 55,701 had cleared the NET for assistant professor only. Those who are eligible to apply for JRF fellowship can also apply for assistant professor jobs but those who are selected for assistant professor roles are not eligible to apply for JRF.

On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both, in Indian universities and colleges. Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities of spread across the country. Since December 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

