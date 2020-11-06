UGC NET answer key 2020 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can raise objections till 7 November

Question papers, marked responses of each of the candidates and the provisional answer keys for 55 NET subjects would be made available on the official website

UGC NET answer key 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the test can match their responses against the answer key using their application number and date of birth.

As per a notification by NTA, the question papers, marked responses of each of the candidates and the provisional answer keys for 55 NET subjects conducted between 24 September and 17 October would be made available on the official website.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 7 November, 2020 up to 9 pm. To challenge the answer keys online, students will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per answer challenged. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct.

The processing fee will have to be paid online, through a payment gateway using debit card, credit card or Net Banking.

Steps to check UGC NET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Go to UGC - NET June 2020 official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "View Question Paper/ Answer Key Challenge."

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin as shown on the screen.

Step 4: Press the Sign In button.

Step 5: The UGC-NET 2020 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Match your responses against the answer key and raise objection if any.

Direct link to check UGC NET answer key 2020

UGC NET 2020 was started on 24 September and the exams will continue till 13 November. NTA has released the UGC NET admit card 2020 for the November exams on 29 October.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of candidates for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various universities and colleges in India.