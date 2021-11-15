UGC NET: Admit cards for June 2021 and December 2020 exam cycles released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check direct link here
The hall tickets for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have applied for the exam may download their admit card from the official website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.
Along with the admit card, the schedule for both cycles of the UGC NET examination has also been released by the NTA.
A detailed procedure to download the UGC NET admit card is given below
- Visit the official website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
- Click on link for the UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 cycle hall tickets
- Key in application number and other details to login
- Check the UGC NET admit card for any discrepancy
- Download the UGC NET admit card and keep a printout for future use
Direct link to download the UGC NET December 2020 June 2021 cycle admit card.
According to the official notification released by NTA, the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle for the junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts will be conducted on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29 and 30 November as well as on 1, 3, 4 and 5 December.
The examination will be conducted through a computer based test (CBT mode) in exam centres across the country.
Candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards for the UGC NET examinations which are to be held on 20 and 21 November are available as of now. It is mandatory for candidates to take a copy of the admit card to the examination hall.
Examination for seven UGC NET subjects such as Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit will be held between 15 and 23 December, as per the notice, and the schedule for these subjects will be announced soon by the NTA.
For further information about downloading admit cards for the remaining exams, candidates are requested to keep checking updates on the NTA websites https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.
