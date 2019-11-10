UGC NET Admit Card December 2019: National Testing Agency likely to release admit card today; check ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card December 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for its UGC- NET exam December 2019 today (10 November, Sunday). NTA released an official notification stating the release date of the admit card on its official website at ntanet.nic.in.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on 9 November, 2019.

"The Admit Card of UGC-NET December 2019 will be released on November 10, 2019, due to the extension of the last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir up to 08th November 2019," the official notification reads.

Those candidates who have registered for the NTA UGC- NET December 2019 exam can download their admit card once it is declared online through the official website.

NTA will conduct the examination from 2 to 6 December, 2019.

Steps to download UGC NET December 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ntanet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NET December 2019 admit card,’

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and log in

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take print out for future reference.

Candidates are required to carry the admit card or hall ticket to the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the examination without the admit card. The admit card will carry details like the date, time and venue of the examination.