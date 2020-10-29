UGC NET Admit Card 2020: NTA releases hall ticket for Nov exam, download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET admit card 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (29 October). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from ugcnet.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for the UG NET June 2020 exam that will be held on 4, 5, 11, 12, and 13 November 2020.

According to a report by NTA is conducting phase-wise exam for UGC-NET June session 2020. The exams began on 24 September.

To download the UGC NET 2020 admit card, candidates will be required to enter their application number and password on the official website.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates will have to appear for the exam on the date and shift mentioned on their UGC NET 2020 admit card.

NTA will not accept any request to change the exam centre, date, shift, and NET subject mentioned on the NET 2020 admit card under any circumstances. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre, other than the date and timing allotted to them in their admit card.

As per a report by Times Now, candidates appearing for the exam will have to take a print of the self-declaration form released along with the admit card. They will have to fill the form and sign it before entering the examination centre.

The self-declaration form will have to be submitted to the invigilator at the of UGC NET 2020 exam.

Students will also be required to carry two passport size photographs with them of which one must be pasted on the admit card while the other will have to be submitted to the invigilator while signing the attendance sheet.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to UGC NET 2020 official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Download Admit Card for UGC-NET JUNE 2020 (for examination on 04,05,11,12 and 13 Nov 2020."

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin as shown on the page.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details stated on the hall ticket before saving and taking a print.

Here is the direct link to download UGC NET 2020 admit card: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/DownloadAdmitCard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjivRoFAJf5QC0mmebIT92RT